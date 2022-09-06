State Awards: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitates educators

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Keeping up with the tradition of honouring educators on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Education Department hosted a felicitation ceremony for the school principals, heads and teachers, who have been conferred State Award and Commendation Certificate 2021-22.

The Chief Guest, Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, felicitated the awardees at Tagore Theatre in the presence of guest of honour Kirron Kher, Chandigarh MP; Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor; Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator; and other officials of the UT Administration.

This year, a total of 10 State Awards and 11 Commendation Certificates have been conferred on educators, including principals, heads, lecturers, TGT/DPE and JBT/NTT teachers on deputation as well as from the private or recognised schools.

The State Award recipients were presented with a medal, a certificate and Rs 21,000, while those awarded Commendation Certificates were given Rs 5,100 each along with a certificate.

In his address, Purohit congratulated the awardees. Remembering the former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, he extended heartiest greetings and best wishes to the teachers for their dedicated service towards society. He talked about how in ancient times, India was an epicentre of knowledge and learning and how the nation could again rise to become a world “guru”.

The State Awardees include Gurpreet Kaur, Lecture,GGMSSS-18; Sunil Kumar, Lecturer, DAV (Lahore), Sector 8; Abha Kumar, GMSSS-19; Jyotsna, GMHS-53; Indu Bala, GMSSS-16; Jai Laxmi, NTT, GHS-Dadu Majra; Jasbir Singh Saini, JBT, GHS, Maloya; Neeraj Sharma, Lecturer, GMSSS-16; Navneet Kaur, JBT, GMSSS, Mani Majra; Kavita Chatterjee Dass, Principal, St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The Commendation Certificate recipients are Bhavneet Kaur, GMSSS-16; Darshanjeet Kaur, GMHS-19; Shashi Kumar, GMSSS-MMT; Hari Chand, GMSSS-Maloya; Paramjit Kaur, GMSSS-Maloya; Satinder Kaur, GMSSS-16; Puneet Madaan, GMHS-41; Madhu Bala, NTT, GHS, Indira Colony; Rekha Rani, Lecturer, GGSSS, 20-B; Anuja Sharma, Principal, DAV Model, Sector 15, Chandigarh; and Sangeeta Sood, PGT, Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh.

#banwarilal purohit #kirron kher