State badminton meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise the State Badminton Championships from August 18 to 21 at the Sector 38 Sports Complex. The championships will be conducted in the Under-11, Under-19 and senior categories.

It is for the first time the association has decided to conduct the championship for the under-11 category too. About 250 entries have been received, said Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, CBA.

On the basis of performance, a local team will be selected to represent the city in the North Zone Badminton Championships (Under-19 and senior) in Jammu from September 8 to 11. “This time, the CBA is taking very strict and precautionary steps to stop the cases of age fraud. The screening committee of the CBA is checking all documents. If anybody is found suspected, he or she has to go for a medical test as per norms,” said Col Raj Parmar, senior vice-president, CBA.