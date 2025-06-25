State Bank of India organises blood donation camp in Chandigarh

The Regional Business Office (RBO) Chandigarh of the State Bank of India (SBI) organised a blood donation camp at the Indian Medical Association office in Sector 35—B in Chandigarh.

As part of its 70th Foundation Day celebrations this year, SBI is collecting 70,000 units of blood across India, and in this order today, there were 74 units of blood donations made at the camp. All the donors were highly motivated to participate in this noble cause.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Hargunjit Kaur, IAS, Managing Director of Punjab Agro Industries Corporation, Chandigarh. She appreciated the efforts of the donors and heaped praise on Subhashini Rai, Regional Manager, RBO Chandigarh, for organising the camp.

Naveen Saini, a staff member of the bank donated blood for the 85th time. His commitment motivated several young donors present at the event.

All participants were felicitated with donor badges and mementoes as a token of appreciation for their contribution towards the society.