State Consumer Commission dismisses Chandigarh Golf Club's appeal

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 4

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has dismissed an appeal filed by Chandigarh Golf Club against the order of the District Consumer Forum directing the club to conduct the golf proficiency test of Jaskirat Singh Dullat, a resident of Mani Majra, and thereafter to assess his eligibility for permanent membership as per the applicable rules/regulations within a period of three months.

The District Consumer Forum passed the order on June 30, 2022 on a complaint filed by Jaskirat Singh Dullat.

Dullat said he was granted a ‘student membership’ in 2001, which was terminated in year 2007. He said he fulfilled the criteria to become a green card member as he was playing at a handicap of less than 6 and accordingly was issued a green card membership.

Dullat said he was entitled for the permanent membership of the club including the voting rights as per Clause 10 of the Bylaws 2020 as he was currently playing at a handicap of 7, which is much less then as prescribed in Clause 10.

He said vide letter dated November 16, 2017, he was asked to be present at Chandigarh Golf Club for taking the golf proficiency test as he had already figured in the seniority roll and was eligible for being granted permanent membership. However, he could not take the test and wrote an e-mail to the club on November 24, 2017 requesting for a new date for the test.

He said despite his repeated requests, he was not being granted the permanent membership of the club and always shunned away by giving one excuse or the other. He also submitted a detailed representation dated March 22, 2019 in this regard.

While disposing of his complaint, the Consumer Forum directed the club to conduct the golf proficiency test of the complainant and thereafter assess his eligibility for permanent membership as per the applicable rules/regulations within a period of three months from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this order.

Not satisfied with the order, the Golf Club filed the appeal before the State Consumer Commission. After hearing the arguments, the Commission dismissed the appeal of the Golf Club. The State Commission said the lower commission had rightly recorded a categorical finding that the complainant should have been afforded an opportunity for his golf proficiency test and directed the appellant to conduct the golf proficiency test of the complainant and thereafter assess his eligibility for permanent membership as per the applicable rules/regulations. It is demonstrable from a reading of the impugned order of the lower Commission that it was certainly not an order passed without reasons or without applying the judicious mind. The facts and circumstances of the case had been gone into, weighed and considered, and due analysis of the same had been made. It also does not appear to be an order passed without taking into account the available evidence.