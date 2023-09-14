State games to be held after 18 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Amid an ongoing crisis within the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), the body has announced plans to organise the second state games — powered and sponsored by the Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society (SGES) — from October 9.

The state games —last held in 2005 — will be organised ahead of the Goa National Games, which are slated to begin on October 23. COA general secretary NS Thakur, who refused to comment on his tussle with association president Amarinder Singh Bazaz, has maintained that the games will be organised in various disciplines. Thakur added that the SGES has agreed to sponsor the kits and cover other expenses of the Chandigarh contingent for the National Games.

“We will be calling the COA’s annual general meeting soon, and an official announcement will be made. The SGES has agreed to sponsor the games and the local contingent for the National Games,” said Thakur, while refusing to confirm if Bazaz was aware of the development.

Chandigarh Rugby Football Association president and SGES Director Ranjan Sethi noted that the games will be held across the city.

“The games will be held across the city to develop a culture of sports. I will make sure that the games take place every year well in advance. We are prepared for the games, and with the help of the Chandigarh Sports Department, the state games will be organised. It’s disheartening that the games were not organised all these years,” added Sethi.

Executive meeting called

Bazaz has called a meeting of the COA executive committee on September 17. As per the circular, the body will discuss the confirmation of the minutes of the executive committee meeting held on August 14, 2021, the presentation of annual accounts, the sports policy and events, among other things. Sources claimed that the meeting may witness the removal of some members holding decision-making positions in the COA.