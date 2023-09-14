 State games to be held after 18 years : The Tribune India

State games to be held after 18 years

State games to be held after 18 years

A team of the Chandigarh Olympic Association addresses the media at the Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Amid an ongoing crisis within the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA), the body has announced plans to organise the second state games — powered and sponsored by the Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society (SGES) — from October 9.

The state games —last held in 2005 — will be organised ahead of the Goa National Games, which are slated to begin on October 23. COA general secretary NS Thakur, who refused to comment on his tussle with association president Amarinder Singh Bazaz, has maintained that the games will be organised in various disciplines. Thakur added that the SGES has agreed to sponsor the kits and cover other expenses of the Chandigarh contingent for the National Games.

“We will be calling the COA’s annual general meeting soon, and an official announcement will be made. The SGES has agreed to sponsor the games and the local contingent for the National Games,” said Thakur, while refusing to confirm if Bazaz was aware of the development.

Chandigarh Rugby Football Association president and SGES Director Ranjan Sethi noted that the games will be held across the city.

“The games will be held across the city to develop a culture of sports. I will make sure that the games take place every year well in advance. We are prepared for the games, and with the help of the Chandigarh Sports Department, the state games will be organised. It’s disheartening that the games were not organised all these years,” added Sethi.

Executive meeting called

Bazaz has called a meeting of the COA executive committee on September 17. As per the circular, the body will discuss the confirmation of the minutes of the executive committee meeting held on August 14, 2021, the presentation of annual accounts, the sports policy and events, among other things. Sources claimed that the meeting may witness the removal of some members holding decision-making positions in the COA.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

2
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

3
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

4
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

5
Diaspora

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

6
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

7
Punjab

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

8
India

Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for exposing corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress-led UPA rule: BJP

9
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

10
Entertainment

Amid reports of ill health, Dharmendra shares video of 'enjoying holiday in US'

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

Top News

Probe ordered after video shows US cop laughing over Indian student’s death

India orders probe after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court

Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament

Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17

Punjab’s 1st hi-tech School of Eminence opens in Amritsar

Punjab's 1st hi-tech School of Eminence opens in Amritsar's Chheharta


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

Punjab's 1st hi-tech School of Eminence opens in Amritsar's Chheharta

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

No stopping snatchers, two more fall prey in City Beautiful

Mani Majra Pilot Venture: Extended work hours for 24x7 water supply project

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Body found in drain near Noida

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

School of Eminence: Over 200 buses mobilised from 9 constituencies for Amritsar event

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari

Workshops on mental health