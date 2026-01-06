DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / State-level national Voters’ Day event to be held in Mohali

State-level national Voters’ Day event to be held in Mohali

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:18 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Representational picture.
The district administration will host the 16th National Voters’ Day (NVD) state-level function at Amity University, Mohali, on January 25.

Chairing a meeting of officers from the departments concerned, the deputy commissioner directed all officials to ensure comprehensive and timely arrangements for the successful conduct of the state-level event.

“Mohali has been privileged with the opportunity to host this prestigious event and all departments must work with dedication and meticulous planning to uphold its significance,” he said.

The DC added that a bike rally would be flagged off by the Chief Electoral Officer from Amity University, following which the main programme will commence at the university auditorium.

The function will feature a series of activities, including student address on NVD, cultural performances by special children, a play on polling awareness, bhangra performances, besides felicitation of outstanding performers in voter registration and electoral services.

The DC urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth, dignified and impactful celebration of the National Voters’ Day.

