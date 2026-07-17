State ranking table tennis tournament from July 31

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the UT second Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Sector 50 sports complex from July 31 to August 2.

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This tournament will serve as the selection platform to shortlist local teams for the upcoming sub-juniors, juniors and seniors nationals championships to be held during the session 2026-27.

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The tournament will be organsied in the boys’ and girls’ category of Hopes singles (U-11) age group for players born or after January 1, 2016, cadets (U-13) for players born on or after January 1, 2014, sub-junior (U-15) for those born on or after January 1, 2012; junior (U-17) for paddlers born on or after January 1, 2010; youth (U-19) for players born on or after January 1, 2008 and men/women singles senior group.

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Those interested can submit their entries with the organisers before July 28 (6 pm). Players who are bona fide residents/studying/working in Chandigarh, will be allowed to play and shall have to submit their entries. Besides, players should bring date of birth certificates issued by the school/municipal committee so that it could be verified whenever required.

All matches will be played in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) as adopted by Chandigarh Table Tennis Association (CTTA).