DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / State ranking table tennis tournament from July 31

State ranking table tennis tournament from July 31

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational picture.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the UT second Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Sector 50 sports complex from July 31 to August 2.

Advertisement

This tournament will serve as the selection platform to shortlist local teams for the upcoming sub-juniors, juniors and seniors nationals championships to be held during the session 2026-27.

Advertisement

The tournament will be organsied in the boys’ and girls’ category of Hopes singles (U-11) age group for players born or after January 1, 2016, cadets (U-13) for players born on or after January 1, 2014, sub-junior (U-15) for those born on or after January 1, 2012; junior (U-17) for paddlers born on or after January 1, 2010; youth (U-19) for players born on or after January 1, 2008 and men/women singles senior group.

Advertisement

Those interested can submit their entries with the organisers before July 28 (6 pm). Players who are bona fide residents/studying/working in Chandigarh, will be allowed to play and shall have to submit their entries. Besides, players should bring date of birth certificates issued by the school/municipal committee so that it could be verified whenever required.

All matches will be played in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) as adopted by Chandigarh Table Tennis Association (CTTA).

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts