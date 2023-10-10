Statue of Bhagat Singh to come up at mini-secretariat

Ambala, October 9
A 12-ft statue of Bhagat Singh will be installed on the premises of the sub-divisional mini-secretariat in Ambala Cantonment.
The statue has been prepared by noted sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who was also behind the design of the Statue of Unity.
