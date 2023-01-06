Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

Additional District Judge Rajeev K Beri has ordered to maintain the status quo with regard to the possession/existing condition of shop number 6 at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, here till January 10.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the allottee of the chemist shop, Sunil Kumar, through advocate Munish Dewan under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2, CPC. Sunil had filed the appeal against the dismissal of his injunction application by the lower court on January 4 against the order issued by the Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, on December 22, 2022, directing for the vacation of the public passage and restoration of a load-bearing wall.

Sunil had sought to restrain the respondents-defendants from interfering in his possession over the rented premises while further seeking stay of operations of the order dated December 22 during the pendency of the appeal.

Dewan argued before the court that as per the first lease deed dated January 20, 1993, and also as per the latest lease deed of 2019, the shop was let out to the appellant by referring it as shop No. 6. Its dimensions are not given. The area under this premise is 329.16 sq ft, while the defendants are alleging that it is 151.87 sq ft.

These facts have come in order dated September 23, 2022, of the lower court in another suit of the parties pertaining to the same premises. The defendants claimed the lesser area on the basis of a drawing of 1978, while the tenancy of the appellant-plaintiff started only from 1993.

Under the garb of such a dispute, the defendants are threatening to enter into the possession of the plaintiff over the rented shop, the lease of which is valid till February 17, 2024. They are also threatening to enter into such possession of the plaintiff on the basis of an order dated December 22, 2022.

Dewan alleged that the defendants were hell bent on entering the premises and on raising a wall when the entire premises is part of a rented area.

“Keeping in view the detailed circumstances, the urgency involved, the silence of above-referred lease deeds with regard to rented area, and finding a prima facie case, it is directed that parties shall maintain the status quo with regard to the possession/existing condition of the referred shop till January 10, 2023. Till then, the defendants are restrained from acting upon the referred order dated December 22, 2022. Notice of grounds of appeal, and of stay application be given to the respondents-defendants for January 10, 2023,” says the court in the order.