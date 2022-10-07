Stay away from drugs, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tells youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 6

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today called upon youth to contribute towards making Panchkula clean and beautiful, stay away from drugs and follow traffic rules.

Gupta was addressing an awareness programme, organised by the district administration, on cleanliness, drug de-addiction and traffic control under the Amrit Mahotsav and Sewa Pakhwada, at the Indradhanush Auditorium here today.

He said youth play an important role in the development of the country and society.

The programme was presided over by former Army Chief General VP Malik. Commissioner of Police Hanif Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present.

Gupta said the main objective of the programme was to make youth and children aware of social issues such as cleanliness, drug de-addiction and traffic control. Former Army Chief General VP Malik said drug addiction was affecting the youth badly. He said Panchkula residents should work together to make the city more clean and beautiful.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula