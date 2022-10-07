Stay away from drugs, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tells youth

Panchkula, October 6
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today called upon youth to contribute towards making Panchkula clean and beautiful, stay away from drugs and follow traffic rules.
Gupta was addressing an awareness programme, organised by the district administration, on cleanliness, drug de-addiction and traffic control under the Amrit Mahotsav and Sewa Pakhwada, at the Indradhanush Auditorium here today.
He said youth play an important role in the development of the country and society.
The programme was presided over by former Army Chief General VP Malik. Commissioner of Police Hanif Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present.
Gupta said the main objective of the programme was to make youth and children aware of social issues such as cleanliness, drug de-addiction and traffic control. Former Army Chief General VP Malik said drug addiction was affecting the youth badly. He said Panchkula residents should work together to make the city more clean and beautiful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...