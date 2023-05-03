Steel Strips team win bridge meet

Chandigarh, May 2
Steel Strips today won the team event title in the National Bridge Championships organised by Punjab Bridge Association. The duo of Abhijit Chakraborty and Parsua Mukhapadhyay emerged champions in the pairs group.
A total of 10 teams had reached the Super League stage. The Steel Strips team became champions with 112.66 points. The VAASP team claimed runners-up position with 79.33 points. Rahul’s Four secured the third position with 78.36 points and Sri Radhe’s team claimed fourth position with 70.96 points.
In the pairs group, the duo of Chakraborty and Mukhapadhyay won the title with 1,342.11 points. The team of Arun Bapat and Gopinath claimed second position with 1,289.15 points and the duo of Srinivasan and Siman finished third with 1,287.57 points. Rakesh Sharma and PK Nayyar secured stood fourth with 1,237.81 points.
In the team event, the first four teams were also given cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.
