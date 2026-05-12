Step up monitoring for error-free electoral rolls: CEO Chandigarh officials

UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Prerna Puri on Monday directed officials to ensure error-free electoral rolls by stepping up monitoring and timely resolution of disputes.

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She also asked officials to focus on uncovered or low-coverage areas through targeted outreach and house-to-house verification.

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Puri issued the directions while reviewing preparedness for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chandigarh.

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The meeting was attended by the joint chief electoral officer, electoral registration officer (ERO), assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), nodal officers and others.

The CEO stressed the importance of the SIR in ensuring accurate, updated and error-free electoral rolls.

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She directed all concerned officers to undertake the revision exercise strictly in accordance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

It was informed during the meeting that nearly 70 per cent of electors had already been mapped during the pre-revision phase.

The CEO directed all AEROs to take necessary measures to further improve the mapping percentage and ensure maximum coverage.

They were instructed to conduct periodic meetings with booth-level officers (BLOs) for effective monitoring, timely resolution of disputes and ensure transparency.

The nodal officer (training) was told to organise comprehensive training programmes for all officials associated with the SIR process to ensure uniformity and effective implementation of revision activities across the Union Territory.

Stressing the importance of voter awareness, the Chief Electoral Officer said directed that systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activities be held at the micro level so that they could be informed about the mapping process.

Special emphasis was laid on the inclusion of left-out voters, especially women and migrants.

Puri said public awareness activities be intensified through announcements, local meetings, voter outreach drives and camps at accessible public locations.

Appealing to the residents, she urged them to verify their details from the previous SIR and share the same with their respective BLOs for mapping purposes.

Details related to the previous SIR are available on the Voters’ Service Portal and the official website of the CEO, Chandigarh.

For any assistance, residents may contact helpline 1950 on working days or avail the “book a call request with BLO” facility available on the ECINET mobile application.