Stepfather awarded 20-yr jail term for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 28

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, sentenced a 39-year-old man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping his minor stepdaughter.

The case was registered in November 2020 on the victim’s complaint, who had stated that her biological father had died following which her mother solemnised marriage with the accused in 2009.

In the year 2019, while her mother was pregnant, her stepfather developed forcible physical relations with her three to four times.

After a probe, the police filed a chargesheet in the court. Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 376 (2) (f) and 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

Himanshu Sharma, the counsel for the complainant, argued that the victim’s medical reports had also not ruled out the possibility of rape. During the arguments on the quantum of sentence, the public prosecutor stressed the need for stringent punishment for the convict. He argued that non-awarding of appropriate punishment commensurate with the degree of crime might undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused for the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of RI. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

