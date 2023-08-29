Stepfather sentenced to life for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 28

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Man Pal Ramawat today sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping his stepdaughter, aged 17.

As per the information, a complaint was moved by the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala, in July last year against the accused and an FIR was registered at the Naraingarh police station.

Rs 7L compensation for 17-year-old The court observed that the victim suffered a lot of mental pain and suffering because of the offence committed with her.

Even as the court observed that the adverse effect on the mental state of the victim could not be compensated in any manner, it awarded a relief of Rs 7 lakh to her.

It also directed the Child Welfare Committee, Ambala, to ensure the rehabilitation, proper education and shelter, etc, of the newly born girl child of the victim, in accordance with law.

In a statement before the court, the convict stated that he was having three sons from his first wife and they all were married. His first wife had died and thereafter, he contracted second marriage with the mother of the victim.

Surjit Singh, public prosecutor for the State, submitted that the convict was the stepfather of the victim. He was residing with the victim and her mother. Being stepfather, he should have taken care of the child, but committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the victim repeatedly. As a result thereof, the victim got pregnant and gave birth to a girl child. The convict spoiled the life of his young stepdaughter.

In its order, the court observed, “Being the stepfather of the victim, he should have taken care of her and protected her. The offence was committed with the child victim when she was residing with the convict. If a father or stepfather will rape his own daughter, then who will save her. No leniency should be shown to such persons. The offence committed by the convict needs to be condemned in the strongest words and warrants severe punishment.”

The convict has been held guilty and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year under Section 506 of the IPC and rigorous imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on him.

The order further read, “The victim has suffered a lot of mental pain and suffering because of the offence committed with her. The adverse effect on the mental state of the victim cannot be compensated in any manner and the trauma in her mind would be lifelong. Keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, a compensation of Rs 7 lakh is awarded to the victim. It is also directed that the CWC, Ambala, shall ensure the rehabilitation, proper education and shelter, etc, of the newly born girl child of the victim, in accordance with law.”

