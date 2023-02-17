Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

Students, staff and management of the school bade farewell to the outgoing students of Class XII. Paras and Snigdha won the Mr Confident and Ms Confident titles, respectively. The titles of Mr and Ms Elegant went to Abhinav and Prachi, while Arnav bagged the title of Mr Million Dollar Smile and Gayatri Ms Million Dollar Smile.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual sports meet. Class-wise events were organised like king and queen races, swing and ladder; animal race, ball bearing race, bamboo relay race, skipping relay, tug-of-war, one-leg race, etc. George House was adjudged the overall winner of the session 2022-23.

Sacred Heart, Chandigarh

Exuberant students of Class 11 hosted a warm send-off for their outgoing seniors. 'Arrivederci 2023' commenced by invoking the blessings of the Almighty. A melànge of scintillating performances set the stage ablaze. Archie Arora of medical stream was crowned Ms Sacred Heart 2023. Ms Khushi Garg of commerce and Ms Trisha Sharma of non-medical stream walked away with the first and second runner-up titles.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Students of Class 11 bid farewell to the outgoing class during a function organised under the theme, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. Prabhat S Rajagopalan and Bhoomika Chawla were crowned Mr Bhavan and Ms Bhavan, respectively. Himash Baweja and Pranjul Chandel were awarded the titles of Mr Debonair and Ms Elegant, respectively.