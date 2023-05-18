Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

The school held its investiture ceremony where the newly elected student council members were formally appointed. Principal Anu Kumar handed the mantle of responsibilities and power to the new School Captains Tarita Sharma and Deepak Kumar, wishing them and the entire council success in all their endeavours.

Banyan Tree, Chandigarh

A career counselling was organised at the school for aspiring architects. During the session, Dr Sangeeta Bagga, Professor, Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, provided valuable information about various career paths available in architecture.

Doon Int’l, Sector 69, Mohali

Several tricity schools took part in the All-India Asteroid Search Campaign-2023 training workshop organised at the school. Students were apprised of ‘Astronomica’, a software used to study asteroids.