Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

A felicitation ceremony was held in the school to honour 29 brilliant stars of class 12 who scored above 90% marks. Principal Anu Kumar and Director Academics Sunil Kumar presented the students prize money (cheques), medals, pen drives and commendation certificates for their meritorious performance.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a comprehensive workshop on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for teachers. The event aimed at enhancing their understanding of the NCERT’s National Curriculum Framework for School Education. Vidushi Maan from Harper Collins led the workshop, emphasising about the importance of critical thinking, academic vocabulary, communication skills, teachers and students’ expectations and group discussions.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on competency-based learning in collaboration with Pearson Publication Ltd wherein resource person and master trainer Mirdul Jhingan provided valuable insights, tips and practical knowledge to help teachers upgrade and equip themselves with the important aspects and salient features of competency-based learning as per the NEP-2020 to inculcate in their students competencies to combine their knowledge, skills and abilities effectively in a creative way for their own and society’s advancement.

Brookfield Int’l, New Chandigarh

The school organised Balvatika & Jadui Pitara workshop on its campus. The workshop showcased the importance of early childhood education with sessions led by resource person Monica. Participants had an opportunity to explore teaching tools and strategies to engage young learners effectively, including the “Jaadui Pitara,” a play-based teaching.