Steps afoot to prevent flooding due to Sukhna

Chandigarh, June 24

As monsoon is likely to reach Chandigarh in the first week of July, the UT Engineering Department has taken up preventive measures to prevent flooding of Sukhna Lake during the rains.

Control room to share info with tricity DCs Floodgates opened on Saturday to see if these are working properly

Officials to monitor water level in lake round the clock

Control room established to monitor discharge from the lake and coordinate with DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

In August 2020, the water released from the Sukhna had caused a widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe.

Two floodgates of the Sukhna were opened today at 10.30 am to see if those were working properly.

A spokesperson said the duties of officials had been assigned at the regulator end on a 24x7 basis to regularly monitor the water level of the lake during the rainy season.

A control room has been established to monitor the discharge from the lake and to coordinate with the Deputy Commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for have a proper communication during the opening of floodgates during monsoon.

The danger mark of the Sukhna is 1,163 ft. Generally, when the water level reaches above 1162 ft, the floodgates are opened.

Last year, the floodgates were opened six times. The last time the floodgates were opened on September 26, 2022, during the rainy season.

In 2021, the water level had crossed the danger mark in August and the floodgates had to be opened five times — on August 9 and 14, and September 21, 23 and 30.

The two floodgates had to be opened in August 2020 after the water level crossed the danger mark. It had caused a widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe. On September 24, 2018, the incessant rain in the Sukhna catchment had forced the officials to open the floodgates after a gap of 10 years. The Sukhna Choe carries the excess water of the lake to the Ghaggar river.