'Still no FIR copy': Madhu Kishwar writes to Chandigarh DGP, questions police action

Scholar and academician Madhu Purnima Kishwar has written to Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, urging him to upload and provide her a copy of the FIR registered against her, even as she has been served two notices to join the investigation.

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In her letter, Kishwar said two separate teams of Chandigarh Police visited her Delhi office on April 21 and April 22 to deliver notices in connection with the FIR No. 44 registered on April 19, 2026, at Police Station Sector 26.

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However, she alleged that despite repeated requests, neither team provided her a copy of the FIR. She said she formally recorded her protest in writing while accepting the second notice.

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Kishwar stated that in an email to the Investigating Officer on April 21, she had assured full cooperation in the probe, provided she was given a copy of the FIR to enable her to prepare her defence. She added that she has received no response to the email so far.

Citing Supreme Court rulings, Kishwar underlined that a copy of the FIR must be supplied to the accused and should also be uploaded online within 24 hours of registration. She expressed surprise that the FIR filed against her had not been uploaded on the Chandigarh Police website even days after registration, attaching a screenshot as proof.

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Questioning the process, she asked how she could join the investigation scheduled for April 25 without knowing the contents of the FIR or the allegations against her. She urged the DGP to treat her request as urgent and ensure immediate upload of the FIR, reiterating her willingness to cooperate if due legal procedure is followed.

The development comes a day after Chandigarh Police served her a fresh notice asking her to appear on April 25 after she skipped an earlier summons.

Kishwar had earlier flagged discrepancies in the notice, including an incorrect social media handle, and maintained that absence of the FIR copy prevented her from responding effectively.

An FIR was registered against Kishwar and other social media users following a complaint alleging circulation of forged and misleading posts and obscene content via a video clip. The case has been booked under Sections 196, 336(1) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act.