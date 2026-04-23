icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 'Still no FIR copy': Madhu Kishwar writes to Chandigarh DGP, questions police action

'Still no FIR copy': Madhu Kishwar writes to Chandigarh DGP, questions police action

Academician says cannot join probe without FIR; cites Supreme Court norms on mandatory disclosure

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:28 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Academician Madhu Kishwar speaks with police personnel after being booked following a complaint by a Chandigarh resident over the alleged circulation of forged and misleading content on social media, in New Delhi, on April 21, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Scholar and academician Madhu Purnima Kishwar has written to Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, urging him to upload and provide her a copy of the FIR registered against her, even as she has been served two notices to join the investigation.

Advertisement

In her letter, Kishwar said two separate teams of Chandigarh Police visited her Delhi office on April 21 and April 22 to deliver notices in connection with the FIR No. 44 registered on April 19, 2026, at Police Station Sector 26.

Advertisement

However, she alleged that despite repeated requests, neither team provided her a copy of the FIR. She said she formally recorded her protest in writing while accepting the second notice.

Advertisement

Kishwar stated that in an email to the Investigating Officer on April 21, she had assured full cooperation in the probe, provided she was given a copy of the FIR to enable her to prepare her defence. She added that she has received no response to the email so far.

Citing Supreme Court rulings, Kishwar underlined that a copy of the FIR must be supplied to the accused and should also be uploaded online within 24 hours of registration. She expressed surprise that the FIR filed against her had not been uploaded on the Chandigarh Police website even days after registration, attaching a screenshot as proof.

Advertisement

Questioning the process, she asked how she could join the investigation scheduled for April 25 without knowing the contents of the FIR or the allegations against her. She urged the DGP to treat her request as urgent and ensure immediate upload of the FIR, reiterating her willingness to cooperate if due legal procedure is followed.

The development comes a day after Chandigarh Police served her a fresh notice asking her to appear on April 25 after she skipped an earlier summons.

Kishwar had earlier flagged discrepancies in the notice, including an incorrect social media handle, and maintained that absence of the FIR copy prevented her from responding effectively.

An FIR was registered against Kishwar and other social media users following a complaint alleging circulation of forged and misleading posts and obscene content via a video clip. The case has been booked under Sections 196, 336(1) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts