Stir against waste dump: Cops evict protesters, dumping resumes on Sirhind Choe banks

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 27

The police forcibly evicted residents of Sirhind City, who were protesting against the dumping of garbage on the banks of Sirhind Choe for the past 10 days, and got unloading of waste resumed at the site.

Hundreds of cops cordoned the area early in the morning. Sanitation employees of the Municipal Council brought trolleys of garbage under police protection and started dumping waste.

Former councillor Ajaib Singh and social activists Vijay Pathak and Gurwinder Singh Sohi said the police action against the peacefully protesting residents was a murder of democracy as they had every right to protest to protect their areas from diseases and floods.

They alleged that the dumping of garbage on the choe banks caused floods in the area leading to damage to life and property. Heaps of trash stopped the flow of choe and its water entered residential areas. Besides, garbage emits foul smell and is an invitation to several diseases.

They said their pleas to shift the dumping site had fallen on deaf ears.

Council president Ashok Sood said the matter would be sorted out soon as tenders had been floated for the construction of MRF sheds at the cost of Rs 1 crore. The tenders would be opened on August 1, he said, adding that they were committed to shifting the dump.

