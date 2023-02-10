Stir at Housing Board chowk, commuters hit

Panchkula, February 9
Employees of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) today held a protest at the Housing Board light point causing harassment to commuters as the road remained closed for traffic for about four hours.
People faced problems as the Panchkula-Chandigarh border remained shut from 1 pm to 5 pm during the demonstration. People heading towards Chandigarh had to take a detour through Singh Dwar or Sector 18. Similarly, people coming to Panchkula reached via Singh Dwar.
The protesters submitted a memorandum to Haryana Chief Minister’s OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal, who assured them to take up the matter with the CM following which the dharna was lifted.
Earlier, the protesters, led by Bhagwant Sharma, gathered at Sector 5 to proceed towards Chandigarh to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. As they reached near the Housing Board light point, the Panchkula police confronted them. The protesters trying to cross barricades were pushed back. Later, the protesters sat on a dharna at the border.
Their demands included unconditional promotion in cooperative banks, a limit of Rs 3 lakh for short-term agricultural loans to farmers from cooperative societies and action against Haryana State Cooperative Bank for misuse of agricultural loan money.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...