Stir at Housing Board chowk, commuters hit

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 9

Employees of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) today held a protest at the Housing Board light point causing harassment to commuters as the road remained closed for traffic for about four hours.

People faced problems as the Panchkula-Chandigarh border remained shut from 1 pm to 5 pm during the demonstration. People heading towards Chandigarh had to take a detour through Singh Dwar or Sector 18. Similarly, people coming to Panchkula reached via Singh Dwar.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Haryana Chief Minister’s OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal, who assured them to take up the matter with the CM following which the dharna was lifted.

Earlier, the protesters, led by Bhagwant Sharma, gathered at Sector 5 to proceed towards Chandigarh to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. As they reached near the Housing Board light point, the Panchkula police confronted them. The protesters trying to cross barricades were pushed back. Later, the protesters sat on a dharna at the border.

Their demands included unconditional promotion in cooperative banks, a limit of Rs 3 lakh for short-term agricultural loans to farmers from cooperative societies and action against Haryana State Cooperative Bank for misuse of agricultural loan money.