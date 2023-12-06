Stolen bike found, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Abhishek Goyal, alias Monu, of Sector 63, Munish Kumar, alias Kallu, of Sector 45, and Mohit Garg of Panchkula after a stolen bike and a car engine were recovered from Munish's house. TNS

Woman, son hurt in mishap; fir filed

Chandigarh: A woman and her seven-year-old son were hurt after the debris of an under-construction house fell on them in Mani Majra. The victims were admitted to the GMCH-32. An FIR was filed against house owner and contractor Chandan. TNS

MoU inked

Chandigarh: Central Detective Training Institution, Chandigarh (Bureau of Police Research and Development, MHA), and School of Law, SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, signed an MoU. It is aimed at providing updated study material, legal case studies development and holding community awareness workshops for the institution.

