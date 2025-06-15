DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Stolen foetus found abandoned near GMCH-32

Stolen foetus found abandoned near GMCH-32

The case has raised serious concerns about security lapses within the hospital premises
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
File photo
A foetus removed during a medical procedure at GMCH-32 was stolen and later found abandoned near the hospital. The case has raised serious concerns about security lapses within the hospital premises.

A pregnant woman, Reena, currently a resident of Nurpur Bedi, arrived on June 7 for treatment at GMCH-32, but doctors discovered that the foetus in her womb was no longer viable. Following a medical procedure, the hospital staff handed it over to her husband, wrapped appropriately for last rites. He was advised to proceed to Sector 25 to bury it in accordance with custom.

However, someone stole the bag and later abandoned it at the hospital. A passer-by noticed the bag and informed hospital security. The security team immediately notified the hospital’s police post.

A daily diary report (DDR) was filed.

