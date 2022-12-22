Stolen items recovered

Panchkula, December 21
The crime branch of the police has recovered seven stolen gas cylinders and a scooter from a suspect during his remand.
The suspect, identified as Rishab Rawat, alias Plantu, a resident of Keshwapur Bangar village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and the court had remanded him in one-day police custody.
The police said the Sector 26 crime branch team had arrested Rishab on December 19 in a gas cylinder theft case after Sector 12 resident Gaurav Chopra had lodged a complaint about three gas cylinders stolen from his house.
The police said the suspect confessed to having stolen seven cylinders and a scooter during interrogation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Owners of Himachal’s Digital Vision among five chargesheeted
Death of 12 infants in Udhampur
Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution
Unions taking up non-agri issues too | Day after clash with ...
Ideology fight with BJP, says Rahul; yatra enters Haryana
Faction-ridden state unit presents a united front