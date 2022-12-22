Stolen items recovered

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 21

The crime branch of the police has recovered seven stolen gas cylinders and a scooter from a suspect during his remand.

The suspect, identified as Rishab Rawat, alias Plantu, a resident of Keshwapur Bangar village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and the court had remanded him in one-day police custody.

The police said the Sector 26 crime branch team had arrested Rishab on December 19 in a gas cylinder theft case after Sector 12 resident Gaurav Chopra had lodged a complaint about three gas cylinders stolen from his house.

The police said the suspect confessed to having stolen seven cylinders and a scooter during interrogation.