Stone laid for city’s first Sensory Park

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Mayor Anup Gupta today laid the foundation stone of the city’s first Sensory Park in Sector 22-D in the presence of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Daman Preet Singh and prominent persons of the area.

The Mayor said the idea of creating a sensory park focussed on engaging and enhancing multiple senses and abilities of individuals like sight, taste, smell, touch, hearing, mobility and motor skills and intellectual skill. He said the park would be developed on 0.65 acre at an estimated cost of Rs 124.54 lakh.

The proposed play area will have rubber flooring, which enhances the safety of children. Considering the needs of visually impaired, tactile pavers will be used, which serves as directional indicators.