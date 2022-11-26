Stone laid for new bus stand in Mubarikpur

Dera Bassi, November 25
Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa laid the foundation of a new bus stand in Mubarikpur. The existing bus stand is being operated from a broken shed for the past several years.
Randhawa said the bus stand would be built at a cost of Rs 49.50 lakh. There would be special seating arrangements for passengers during the rain. A park would be developed in the empty space next to the bus stand and flowering saplings would also be planted. He said even after repeated demands of the residents of the area, previous governments did not consider it appropriate to build a bus stand.
MC executive officer Ashok Patheria, MC president Ashu Upaneja, councillors Manwinder Tony Rana and Jaswinder Kaur were among those present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...
Judge must speak through judgment: Kiren Rijiju
Says Collegium system ‘alien’ to Constitution, govt appointe...