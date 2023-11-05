Stone laid to strengthen storm water drainage at Hallo Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Aimed at strengthening the storm water drainage system at Deep Complex in Hallo Majra, the Municipal Corporation (MC) started the work of constructing a 450-mm RCC pipeline for the purpose and laying paver blocks in internal streets under MPLAD funds.

MP Kirron Kher today laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of providing and laying storm water drainage system in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Gurcharanjit Singh, other councillors and other prominent persons of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the work would not only improve the storm water drainage system in the area, but also prevent rainwater stagnation, ensuring smooth passage for commuters and local residents. She said it was a long-pending demand of the local residents.

The Mayor said the work would be completed in eight months at an approximate cost of Rs 1 crore. He said the MC would lay a pipeline with an approximate length of 1.7 km along with the construction of manhole and road gully chambers. Once the storm water drainage line was ready, paver blocks would be re-laid on the streets, he added.