Stone of auditorium laid at Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 13
Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sector 36, is all set to get a new auditorium. A ceremony was held today to mark the inception of the project. The ceremony unfolded with “ardaas” to seek divine blessings.
GNPS governing council president JS Bawa, vice-president Ashok Singh Bagrian, general secretary Prof GS Dhillon, along with other council members and principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal laid the stone of Guru Nanak Auditorium.
The auditorium will have a seating capacity of 812. The initiative is a step towards providing world-class facilities to students to enrich their learning experience.
