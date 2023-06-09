Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

MP Kirron Kher today laid the foundation stone of fixing paver blocks on internal streets and construction of a phirni road at Sarangpur village here.

Addressing the gathering, Kher said nearly 16,000 people of the village would get benefit from the works as roads had been damaged for the past several years as public health services were being upgraded to provide water supply, sewerage and storm water lines in villages under the jurisdiction of the MC.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the works of paver blocks on internal streets and construction of phirni road would be completed within six months at a cost of Rs 90 lakh and Rs 85 lakh, respectively. He said 13 villages were transferred to the MC in 2018 and the civic body took up the work of laying storm water lines and water supply there at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The works were near completion, he added. The roads would be constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 17 crore in these villages, said the Mayor.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officials of the civic body were also present on the occasion.