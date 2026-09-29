Stop blaming democratic institutions: BJP to Rahul

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon today criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that instead of introspecting over the party’s repeated electoral setbacks, he continued to blame the Election Commission and other democratic institutions. Tandon said this while addressing a press conference along with Mayor Saurabh Joshi here today.

He said “Whenever questions are raised about the Congress’ poor electoral performance, Rahul shifts the issue towards the Election Commission and the electoral process. The Congress should ask itself why it is repeatedly losing the confidence of voters.”

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Tandon said the same electoral system had produced victories for different political parties. He added that, “The Congress has won elections in Karnataka, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, while the Aam Aadmi Party has won in Punjab and Delhi, and the TMC has repeatedly won in West Bengal. When opposition political parties win in Assembly elections, EVMs and the electoral system are acceptable, but when they lose, questions are raised. This double standard needs to end.”

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On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Tandon said that, “Instead of opposing an exercise aimed at ensuring that eligible voters are included and ineligible entries are removed, the Congress should participate constructively.

Meanwhile, Joshi said, “The Congress is repeatedly raising questions over the SIR in an attempt to create confusion, whereas the entire process in Chandigarh has been carried out transparently.”

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“Before questioning the Election Commission’s process, the Congress should look at the facts and figures. At the same time, Congress should also answer for the promises made to the people of Chandigarh through its guarantee card during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”