Stop copying the West, Das tells students of art college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Painter, sculptor, print-maker and muralist Jatin Das delivered a talk-cum-interaction session, “My Journey”, at Government College of Art here this evening. The Eightytwo-year-old Padma Bhushan recipient, in fact, still feels he is not an artist but tries to be one each day.

On his way back from a festival in Shimla, the artist found time from his busy schedule to spare two hours for the students of the college. He shared the very basic points yet often ignored that are perquisites for an art student. Principal Alka Jain also shared how the internationally renowned artist visited the campus after 40 years and made it a memorable event for the history of their college.

Das, who was critical of not just the city college but also the art institutions of the nation, believes students today are too much engrossed in mobiles and are ignorant of their history as well as the relevance of art around themselves and in their villages, cities or states. The interactive session helped the students to look within and beyond their basic understanding of art where he stressed how it’s a “riyaaz” you do every day. In a piece of advice, he said, “One should stop looking and copying the West and start educating himself or herself about the East and artists of India from ancient times to contemporary times. Also, it’s important to keep a sketchbook and basic drawing pencils handy and sketch everyday which is a “riyaaz” an artist must do compulsively.”

At the same time, Das instructed the faculty to have an in-house art stationery shop and have a better preservation of the history the Le Corbusier building demands. Das, who was pretty upfront in making suggestions and sharing his expertise on various matters, even scolded children for the lack of seriousness for coming late for the lecture or leaving without permission. The artist has done over 68-one man shows and has his murals, paintings and sculptures installed at renowned places in India and overseas, including Chelsea Arts Club, London, Indian Parliament House in Delhi and Bhilai Steel Plant, Madhya Pradesh.

Remembering the old times when he was just a student at JJ School of Art, he shared, “The idea of coliseum with artistes performing from the centre surrounded by audience had a logic. Once we attended Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb’s show where he didn’t need a microphone in front of 2,000 people unlike modern-day auditoriums.”