Stop looting Chandigarh residents in garb of ‘smart parking’, says AAP councillor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Yogesh Dhingra has asked the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation (MC) against repeatedly looting the citizens of Chandigarh under the guise of “smart parking”.

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Dhingra, who is also chief spokesperson of the party, said parking rates were hiked on the promise of “smart parking”, but the corporation failed to provide such facilities.

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The parking charges for four-wheelers were raised from Rs 10 to Rs 14, and for two-wheelers from Rs 5 to Rs 7.

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The councillor also stated that the civic body or the Chandigarh Administration did not pay heed to the party proposal to make parking free for city residents and generate revenue through advertisements, the way being done at commercial spaces in Sectors 22 and 35.

“Instead, a new proposal is now being made to quadruple the parking rates at five busy market areas, an act tantamount to picking the pockets of the people of Chandigarh,” said Dhingra.

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The councillor asserted that the MC must provide the promised smart parking facilities to the public in order to justify the previous fee hike.