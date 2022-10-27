‘Stop ‘n’ Stare’ razing: Erring lessee gets away with rap on knuckles

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 26

No major action has been initiated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) against the lessee who, without informing the authorities, had razed ‘Stop ‘n’ Stare’, a popular hangout in Leisure Valley, Sector 10, recently.

Why no FIR? A major financial penalty should have been imposed and an FIR lodged. The outlet fell in a heritage area. We fail to understand why CITCO has taken a lenient view. — Kashmir Chand, Chairman, CITCO Progressive Workers’ Union

In an RTI reply to Chandigarh Tribune, CITCO stated it had issued a show-cause notice on August 4 to the lessee and on September 14 directed the firm to restore the original structure of Stop ‘n’ Stare.

A CITCO officer stated the decision was taken following a committee report and that the lease period would remain as is.

“A major financial penalty should have been imposed on the company and an FIR is called for such unmindful serious violation. The outlet fell in a heritage area. How can someone come and demolish a government property. We fail to understand why CITCO has taken a lenient view,” said Kashmir Chand, chairman, CITCO Progressive Workers’ Union.

After a report of the outlet being demolished was carried in these columns, top CITCO officers had gone incommunicado. Managing Director Purva Garg and Company Secretary Maninder Kanwar didn’t respond to calls and messages to know about the action taken against the firm, prompting this correspondent to file an RTI query.

Inaugurated in 2001, Stop ‘n’ Stare was the brainchild of then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Lt Gen JFR Jacob.

CITCO ran the Sector 10 eatery for a long time before handing over the operations to a private agency before the Covid pandemic. During Covid, it ran into losses and was shut down. It was last leased out to Sector 34-based VTC for seven years.

The food joint falls in a vital heritage area with museums and art college around. Leisure Valley is a green area so no new structure can be raised as there are strict norms in place.

No major action taken

Show-cause notice to firm on Aug 4

Told to restore original structure on September 14

Decision after a committee report

Lease period of lessee to stay as it is

Authorities kept in dark

The food outlet was leased out to VTC Estates for seven years to run the operations. But it demolished the structure in the heritage area without taking the authorities of CITCO in the loop.