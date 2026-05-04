Storm deals a big blow to power supply in Chandigarh

High-velocity winds, accompanied by heavy rain, caused widespread power outages for several hours in the city on Sunday. The storm damaged electricity infrastructure and uprooted trees, leading to major disruption in supply in the city.

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Several trees and heavy branches broken by strong winds fell on power lines, which led to failure of supply from 220kV Mohali substation and 66kV BBMB substation.

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Some areas of the city witnessed power outage for nearly 11 hours. Water supply was also affected in the morning due to lack of electricity.

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A resident of Sector 7 said there was no electricity supply in their area from around 8 am and it was finally restored around 7.30 pm. Manimajra residents said power supply was restored in their area around 12.30 pm.

Officials of the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) said the affected areas getting supply from the Mohali and BBMB substations were back fed through alternative sources from 220kV Hallomajra and 220 kV Kishangarh units. They claimed that the supply was restored in most parts of the city within one to two hours.

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Simultaneously, patrolling and restoration teams were immediately mobilised to the various impacted lines. The teams carried out on-ground assessments. Observing extensive damage, entire operation and maintenance teams were pressed into service and fallen trees and branches were removed to initiate restoration work on a war footing.

Some areas experienced extended outages due to extensive damage to the power infrastructure, requiring more detailed repair and safety checks before restoration.

About 135 cases of breakdown and tripping were recorded at 11 KV feeders. At nearly 50 places, trees were uprooted and fell on the overhead network, while at around 300 places, tree branches fell on power lines. Fourteen electricity poles were also damaged.

Power was disrupted for several hours in some areas, including Sectors 31, 38, 39, 40-A, 41, 45-C, 22-C and 46-C, Hallomajra, Ramdarbar, Dadumajra Colony and Dhanas. In some parts of Sector 39-D, the power cut was reported at 7 am and the supply was restored around 5 pm.

Due to the storm, trees were uprooted in many places. Trees fell in the middle of the Sector 37-38 road, due to which the stretch remained closed for several hours. Also, a tree fell on the gate of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26.