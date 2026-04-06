Storm, hail threat looms over Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana; IMD issues orange alert

Residents of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are advised to brace for another spell of adverse weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for thunderstorm, lightning, and strong gusty winds over the next two days.

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As per the IMD’s special bulletin, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely across Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana on Tuesday, while rainfall activity is expected to become scattered on Wednesday. Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places during this period.

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The fresh spell is being triggered by an active western disturbance over the Himalayan region, which is expected to intensify weather activity across north India. The IMD has warned that the ongoing spell may be accompanied by strong winds up to 40-60 kmph and hail on April 7 and 8.

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Thereafter, the weather is likely to remain mostly dry,

In the past 24 hours, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9°C and a minimum of 14.9°C, both below normal, with only trace rainfall reported. Relative humidity ranged between 36% and 82%.

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Across the region, weather remained largely dry in Punjab, while Haryana witnessed light rain and isolated thunderstorm activity. The highest maximum temperature in Punjab was 33.4°C, while Haryana recorded up to 33.3°C.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at several places, with thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph initially, intensifying to 40-60 kmph along with hailstorms at isolated locations during the peak spell.

The warning has triggered fresh concerns among farmers across Punjab and Haryana, many of whom are already reeling from recent crop damage. Standing wheat crop nearing harvest remains highly vulnerable, while harvested produce lying in mandis also faces the risk of moisture damage and discolouration due to rain.

Experts warn that strong winds and rain may flatten standing crops, impacting yield, while excess moisture could push grain quality beyond permissible procurement norms.

Amid rising concerns, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered a special girdawari (revenue survey) to assess crop losses caused by recent spells of inclement weather across the state.

The IMD has advised people to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, refrain from taking shelter under trees, and secure loose objects to minimise damage during strong winds.