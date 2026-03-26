Stormy weather ahead: Yellow alert issued for Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana Sunday onwards

Clear skies and above-normal temperatures are set to give way to stormy weather by the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on March 29 and 30.

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A special weather bulletin issued Thursday warned that a fresh western disturbance is likely to influence the Himalayan region from March 28, triggering a sharp intensification of weather activity across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from March 29 onwards.

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Thursday remained warm and largely dry across the Tricity. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius — two degrees above normal — while the minimum settled at 18.7 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 75 per cent (maximum) and 34 per cent (minimum). Very light rain was reported at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana during the period.

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Across the region, Patiala logged the highest maximum in Punjab at 34 degrees Celsius, running 4.3 degrees Celsius above normal, while Nuh in Haryana sizzled at 35.6 degrees Celsius — the highest in that state. Punjab’s average maximum temperature was running an appreciably above-normal 3.2 degrees Celsius above seasonal levels, while Haryana’s was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

FIVE-DAY OUTLOOK

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The next two days — Friday and Saturday (March 27-28) — will remain largely dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in Chandigarh are expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius maximum and 18-19 degrees Celsius minimum.

The weather will turn from Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is forecast for March 29 and 30 — prompting IMD to place both days under yellow alert for the Tricity. Maximum temperatures are expected to dip to 29 degrees Celsius on March 29 and 28 degrees Celsius on March 30 as the spell intensifies. Punjab and Haryana face identical warnings for the same two days.

ADVISORY

IMD has urged residents to avoid venturing outdoors during thunderstorm or hailstorm events, seek safe shelter away from trees, and suspend all farming operations during the spell. Farmers have been specifically advised to protect standing wheat and other rabi crops from strong winds and hail, and to avoid irrigation, pesticide spraying or fertiliser application during periods of stormy weather.