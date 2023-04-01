Strategies discussed to promote golf

Chandigarh, March 31
The Indian Golf Union (IGU) and State Golf Associations of the northern region, along with office-bearers of Chandigarh Golf Club, Forest Hill Golf Resort, Panchkula Golf Club and Septa Chandimandir, met at CGA Golf Range here on March 30 and 31 to discuss further development of National Golf Academy of India and future of golf in Tricity and north India.
The meeting was chaired by Brijinder Singh, president, IGU, and was attended by representatives from State Golf Associations of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss strategies to promote golf in the country.
Representatives discussed and agreed on a new vision for golf in India. It includes focusing on the development of grassroots programmes in states, creating more tournaments and opportunities for players, start coaching programmes all over the country with the help of NGAI certified coaches and working closely with the government to support the growth of the sport.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot