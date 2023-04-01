Strategies discussed to promote golf

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) and State Golf Associations of the northern region, along with office-bearers of Chandigarh Golf Club, Forest Hill Golf Resort, Panchkula Golf Club and Septa Chandimandir, met at CGA Golf Range here on March 30 and 31 to discuss further development of National Golf Academy of India and future of golf in Tricity and north India.

The meeting was chaired by Brijinder Singh, president, IGU, and was attended by representatives from State Golf Associations of Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss strategies to promote golf in the country.

Representatives discussed and agreed on a new vision for golf in India. It includes focusing on the development of grassroots programmes in states, creating more tournaments and opportunities for players, start coaching programmes all over the country with the help of NGAI certified coaches and working closely with the government to support the growth of the sport.

#Panchkula