Strawberry-26 cagers beat St Peter's School

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 29

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, defeated St Peter’s School, Sector 37, by 16-6 in the boys’ U-12 category during the ongoing Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament. Kabir (8 points) remained the main scorer for the side.

In another match, Learning Paths School, Mohali, faced (11-22) defeat against Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali. Zorawar gathered 20 points for the winning team.

In the girls’ U-12 category, Learning Paths School defeated Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, (41-19). Sanvi of Learning Paths School scored 23 points. Vivek High School defeated YPS (14-11).

In the boys’ U-14 category, Shemrock School, Mohali, registered a (19-5) win over Gurukul World School. Arshveer scored nine points for the winning side. Learning Paths School faced a (26-35) defeat against YPS. Saggoo scored crucial 21 points for the winning team.

In the girls’ U-14 category, St Peter’s School defeated Sacred Heart School (18-07). Anwesha scored 16 points for the winning team. Vivek High School also marched ahead by defeating Saupin’s School (13-07). Kashvi scored five points for the winning team. Shishu Niketan School, Mohali, defeated St Peter’s School (28-16) in a boys’ U-16 match as Eshmeet scored 15 points.

Learning Paths School defeated Doon International School (27-13). Gurkanwar scored 16 points for the winning team. Ashmah International School went down against Vivek High School (14-26). Pragun scored 10 points for the winning team.

In other matches, Sacred Heart School defeated Strawberry School (16-07) to march ahead in the girls’ U-16 category. Tammy and Shanya scored five points each. Saupin’s School defeated St Kabir Public School (11-06) as Trushi scored six points. Learning Paths School ousted Gurukul School (18-06). Prabhsirat scored four points for the side.