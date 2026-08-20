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Home / Chandigarh / Strawberry Fields boys bag double gold in squash

Strawberry Fields boys bag double gold in squash

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:51 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The boys’ U-14 team of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the inter-school squash tournament by defeating Government Model High School, Sector 35. St John’s High School, Sector 26, claimed the third position by posting a convincing win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40.

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The Sector 26 school won their second title of the day by defeating Delhi Public School in the boys’ U-19 category. Delhi Public School defeated Government Model High School, Sector 42, to claim the girls’ U-14 title, while St Kabir School, Sector 26, ousted Government Model High School, Sector 43, to finish third.

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In the inter-school netball state championship hosted at the Tribune School, Sector 29 grounds, the boys’ U-19 team of DAV School, Sector 8, posted a 29-09 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala. In the boys’ U-17 event, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, posted a 22-17 win over St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, while Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, outclassed Sri Guru Har Krishna Public School, Sector 40, with a 12-3 verdict. KBDAV Scholl, Sector 7, defeated St Peter’s School, Sector 37, 16-07, while CLDAV School, Sector 7, registered a 13-4 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

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In the girls’ U-17 wushu tournament, Deep claimed the first position in the -70kg category, followed by Siddhi Vishvas at second position and Tamana at third. In the -56kg category, Dilpreet Kaur overpowered Aarya to claim the top position, while Tanvi Sharma finished third. Somya Yadav won the -60kg final by defeating Kunal, while Divya claimed third position. Harshdeep Kaur defeated Aryanna Mahajan to win the -65 group final, followed by Harshvi Rana at third position.

In the girls’ U-19 inter-school yogasana meet, Parneet Kaur claimed the pole position by scoring 98 points, while Manya Sharma finished second with 97 points.

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The boys’ U-19 football team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, logged a 3-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, in the inter-school meet. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, logged a 2-1 win over Chitkara International School, Sector 25. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, posted a 3-0 win over Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, as Vivek High School, Sector 38, posted a 4-2 win over Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22. St Kabir School, Sector 26, defeated St Anne’s, Sector 32, in a penalty shootout finish match.

In the girls’ U-14 basketball meet, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, registered an 18-9 win over St Anne’s School. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, logged a marginal 10-9 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, while Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated AKSIPS, Sector 45, by a hair line margin of 6-5.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, posted a 8-3 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 38. In the girls’ U-17 kho-kho event, Government Model High School, Sector 35, defeated Modern Ways School, Sector 29. Government Model High School, Khuda Jassu, ousted Government Model Senior Secondary School, Maloya, and MDAV School, Sector 22,logged a win over Government Model High School, Vikas Nagar.

Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33, and Government Model High School, Sector 36, posted a win over Government Model High School, Sector 42.

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