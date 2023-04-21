Strawberry Fields cagers bag titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, claimed two titles on the concluding day of the Strawberry Fields Cup for basketball.

In the girls’ U-14 final, the hosts defeated The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurugram, 30-11. Saupin’s School, Sector 32, claimed the third position. In the boys’ U-14 final, Strawberry Fields overpowered th Gurugram school 34-23. St Kabir School, Sector 26, finished third.