Strawberry Fields cagers register win

Mohali, April 13
Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, overpowered Learning Paths School, Mohali, 50-25 to advance into the 1st Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament for girls’ U-17 category at Yadavindra Public School.
In the second match, the hosts Yadavindra Public School recorded a 33-16 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38. In the evening session, Strawberry Fields eves defeated the host team 33-9.
Meanwhile, in the cricket tournament, Learning Paths School defeated Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, by seven wickets. Batting first, the Patiala team posted 89 before getting bundled out I 18 overs. In reply, Learning Paths team posted 93/3 in 18.4 overs. The hosts defeated Gurukul School, Panchkula, by three wickets.
The Panchkula team set 131/5 in 20 overs, and in reply, Yadavindra lads posted 132/7 in 19.5 overs. St Kabir School, Sector 26, recorded an eight-wicket win over Vivek High School. Batting first, the Vivek High team posted 100/7 in allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Sector 26 team posted 101/2 in 11.5 over.
In the last match, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by seven wickets. The Sector 32 team posted 99/6, which was chased easily by the Sector 45 team.
