Strawberry Fields cagers register win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 13

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, overpowered Learning Paths School, Mohali, 50-25 to advance into the 1st Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament for girls’ U-17 category at Yadavindra Public School.

In the second match, the hosts Yadavindra Public School recorded a 33-16 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38. In the evening session, Strawberry Fields eves defeated the host team 33-9.

Meanwhile, in the cricket tournament, Learning Paths School defeated Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, by seven wickets. Batting first, the Patiala team posted 89 before getting bundled out I 18 overs. In reply, Learning Paths team posted 93/3 in 18.4 overs. The hosts defeated Gurukul School, Panchkula, by three wickets.

The Panchkula team set 131/5 in 20 overs, and in reply, Yadavindra lads posted 132/7 in 19.5 overs. St Kabir School, Sector 26, recorded an eight-wicket win over Vivek High School. Batting first, the Vivek High team posted 100/7 in allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Sector 26 team posted 101/2 in 11.5 over.

In the last match, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by seven wickets. The Sector 32 team posted 99/6, which was chased easily by the Sector 45 team.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali