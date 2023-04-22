Strawberry Fields High Cup (Football): Gurugram school emerge winners

Chandigarh, April 21
Shri Ram Aravali, Gurugram, beat Pathways School, Gurugram, 3-0 in the final match of the Strawberry Fields High Cup (Football) here today.
In the first semifinal, Shri Ram Aravali, Gurugram, beat St Kabir School, Sector 26, by 6-0.
In the second semifinal, Pathways School, Gurugram, beat SFHS School, Sector 26, by 4-2 via penalties. SFHS 26 beat St Kabir School, Sector 26, by 1-0.
