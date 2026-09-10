DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Strawberry Fields High School wins football championship

Strawberry Fields High School wins football championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:47 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, team after winning the ISSO U-17 football meet.
Advertisement

Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, scripted history by becoming the first school from the tricity to win the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Football Championship 2026, held at Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur.

In the boys’ Under-17 final, the Sector 26 team defeated the host school, Jayshree Periwal International School, 2-0 to lift the coveted championship title.

Advertisement

The SFHS team delivered a disciplined and consistent performance throughout the tournament, combining attacking flair with excellent teamwork to overcome strong opponents at every stage. The championship saw participation from nearly 54 teams, representing some of the leading international schools from across the country.

Advertisement

The historic triumph has also earned SFHS a place on a bigger national stage, with the team qualifying for the prestigious Subroto International Football Cup 2027, one of India’s most recognised school-level football tournaments.

SFHS striker Waikhom Santomani was adjudged the Man of the Tournament for his outstanding individual contribution and consistent performances throughout the championship.

Advertisement

SFHS Director Atul Khanna said the achievement was the result of sustained effort, rigorous training and a strong culture of sporting excellence at the school.

“The boys’ Under-17 team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure to lift the coveted championship. More than just a tournament victory, the championship represents the spirit of teamwork, perseverance and sporting ambition that the school seeks to instil in its students,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts