Strawberry Fields High School wins football championship

Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, scripted history by becoming the first school from the tricity to win the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Football Championship 2026, held at Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur.

In the boys’ Under-17 final, the Sector 26 team defeated the host school, Jayshree Periwal International School, 2-0 to lift the coveted championship title.

Advertisement

The SFHS team delivered a disciplined and consistent performance throughout the tournament, combining attacking flair with excellent teamwork to overcome strong opponents at every stage. The championship saw participation from nearly 54 teams, representing some of the leading international schools from across the country.

Advertisement

The historic triumph has also earned SFHS a place on a bigger national stage, with the team qualifying for the prestigious Subroto International Football Cup 2027, one of India’s most recognised school-level football tournaments.

SFHS striker Waikhom Santomani was adjudged the Man of the Tournament for his outstanding individual contribution and consistent performances throughout the championship.

Advertisement

SFHS Director Atul Khanna said the achievement was the result of sustained effort, rigorous training and a strong culture of sporting excellence at the school.

“The boys’ Under-17 team displayed exceptional skill, determination and composure to lift the coveted championship. More than just a tournament victory, the championship represents the spirit of teamwork, perseverance and sporting ambition that the school seeks to instil in its students,” he said.