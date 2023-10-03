Strawberry Fields lads placed in new group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

The U-14 football team of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, has been placed in Group H according to the new fixtures announced by the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) for the 62nd edition of the Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament.

The development was forced given that 15 teams had to be disqualified for fielding overage players in their squad. The new fixtures contain 22 teams divided into eight groups. All the matches that were played on Sunday were also deemed null and void by the organisers.

A skeleton age estimation test was conducted on Sunday as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The test was conducted at a hospital on Tumkur Road in Bengaluru by a doctor assigned by AIFF. A total of 126 players were tested, of whom 87 failed the test. A minimum of four players from each team were tested, and the 15 teams disqualified had a minimum of four players found to be overage. SMSES this year has taken this initiative under the aegis of the AIFF to curb age fraud in the best interests of a fair tournament.

According to the new fixtures, the winners of each group will play the quarterfinals, which will be played on October 6, followed by the semi-finals on October 8. The finals of the tournament are set to be played on October 10.

