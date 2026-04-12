Strawberry Fields school excels in cricket, basketball championships

Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, defeated Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, by 98 runs on the second day of the 8th Amanjit Memorial Cricket Tournament, organised by Yadavindra Public School. Vyon of SFHS was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance. In another fixture, Learning Paths School registered an 85-run win over The Lawrence School, Sanawar, with Arin earning the Man of the Match award.

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In the 3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament, Learning Paths School, Mohali, recorded a win over Carmel Convent.

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In the evening fixture, SFHS secured a convincing win over Shemrock School, Mohali. SFHS continued their impressive run with another victory over YPS Mohali (Yellow), with Kaumudi Guglani scoring the highest number of points.