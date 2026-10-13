Strawberry Fields School win football gold, Tribune School finish third

The boys’ U-17 team of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the inter-school football tournament by recording a 8-0 win over Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Sector 44. The match was played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22.

For the winning side, Mukhtar, Amarson and Shivansh scored two goals each.

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The Sector 26 team was right on target by posting the opener in the third minute through Vanshraj. Mukhtar doubled the lead in the 21st minute, while Shivansh extended the lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute.

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After gaining the 3-0 lead, the Sector 26 lads controlled the game through possession. The side started the goal spree again, as Mukhtar netted his second in the 41st minute, while Greatson converted a spot kick in the 43rd minute.

Amarson scored his first in the 45th minute, before Shivansh completed his winning contribution in the 51st minute.

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In the 60th minute, Amarson netted the last goal to seal the team’s one-sided win.

Tribune Model School, Sector 29, ousted Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, by a solitary goal to claim the third position. Divit scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

St Anne’s School, Sector 32, won the girls’ U-19 softball meet by defeating AKSIPS, Sector 32, with a score of 18-16.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, recorded a 16-01 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, to claim the third position.

In the boys’ U-14 final, the team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, posted a 04-00 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32, to win the gold medal.