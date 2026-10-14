Strawberry Fields, Vivek High School register wins in basketball

On the second day of the 12th Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy (BSMBT), the boys’ U-14 team of Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, 49-47. Maulik scored 17 points for the winning team, while Ranveer scored 13 points for Delhi Public School.

In the girls’ U-14 event, Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, posted 32-4 win over Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

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Mayra scored 14 points for the winning team, while Tiana scored two points for Delhi Public School.

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Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated RIMT School, Manimajra, 27-18.

Naisha scored 20 points for the winning team and Mihika 14 points for the losing side. Doon International School, Mohali, defeated The Tribune School, Sector 29, 27-8. Harsirat scored 12 points for the winning team, while Harseerat scored eight points for The Tribune School. Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Manav Mangal School 19-3. Nikunj scored eight points for the winning team, while Amreen scored two points for Manav Mangal School.

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ln the girls’ U-17, Strawberry Fields School defeated Paragon School, Mohali 37-7. Kaumudi scored 23 points for the winning team, while Vamika scored seven points for Paragon School. St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, got a walk over from Smart Wonders School, Mohali.

In another U-17 girls’ encounter, Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, defeated Delhi Public School, Chandigarh 47-3.

Jiya scored six points for Sacred Heart School, while Hunar scored three points for Delhi Public School.

The boys’ U-10 team of Manav Rachna School, Mohali, prevailed over St Kabir School, Chandigarh, 15-6. Rabnoor was the highest scorer for the winning team, while Shivay scored four points for St Kabir School.