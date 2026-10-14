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Home / Chandigarh / Strawberry Fields, Vivek High School register wins in basketball

Strawberry Fields, Vivek High School register wins in basketball

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Players of The Tribune School, Chandigarh, and Doon International School, Mohali, vie for the ball during an Under-14 girls’ match of the 12th Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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On the second day of the 12th Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy (BSMBT), the boys’ U-14 team of Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, 49-47. Maulik scored 17 points for the winning team, while Ranveer scored 13 points for Delhi Public School.

In the girls’ U-14 event, Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, posted 32-4 win over Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

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Mayra scored 14 points for the winning team, while Tiana scored two points for Delhi Public School.

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Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated RIMT School, Manimajra, 27-18.

Naisha scored 20 points for the winning team and Mihika 14 points for the losing side. Doon International School, Mohali, defeated The Tribune School, Sector 29, 27-8. Harsirat scored 12 points for the winning team, while Harseerat scored eight points for The Tribune School. Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Manav Mangal School 19-3. Nikunj scored eight points for the winning team, while Amreen scored two points for Manav Mangal School.

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ln the girls’ U-17, Strawberry Fields School defeated Paragon School, Mohali 37-7. Kaumudi scored 23 points for the winning team, while Vamika scored seven points for Paragon School. St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, got a walk over from Smart Wonders School, Mohali.

In another U-17 girls’ encounter, Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, defeated Delhi Public School, Chandigarh 47-3.

Jiya scored six points for Sacred Heart School, while Hunar scored three points for Delhi Public School.

The boys’ U-10 team of Manav Rachna School, Mohali, prevailed over St Kabir School, Chandigarh, 15-6. Rabnoor was the highest scorer for the winning team, while Shivay scored four points for St Kabir School.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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