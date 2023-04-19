Strawberry Fields win opening football tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Host Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, registered a one-sided win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32, in the opening match of Strawberry Fields High Cup (Football) here today. The hosts logged a (5-0) win over their rivals.

In other matches, Shri Ram Aravali School, Gurugram, outplayed St Kabir School, Sector 26, by a margin of four goals (4-0), while the B team of Strawberry Fields High School played a (1-1) draw against Pathways School, Noida. In their second match, St Kabir lads held Saupin’s team on a goalless draw, while Strawberry Fields High School also played a goalless draw against Shri Ram Aravali team. In the last match, St Kabir school was awarded walkover against Pathways School.

Hosts beat St Joseph’s

In basketball, the host girls’ team defeated St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. The side recorded a (29-1) win over their rivals. The Shri Ram School, New Delhi, defeated Saupin’s School (15-2) and St Joseph’s School defeated New Public School (10-2). The boys’ team of Pathways School defeated St Kabir by a whisker (21-20), while Strawberry Fields High School defeated Saupin’s (23-9). The hosts won their second match of the day by defeating St Kabir (38-0), while The Shri Ram School ousted Pathways School (47-24) in the last match of the day.

Strawberry Fields Cup is an important initiative to provide all players with the much-needed exposure that they deserve on an inter-school platform. The teams are being given an opportunity to showcase their skills as they all aspire to do better than before, said Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School.