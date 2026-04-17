Strawberry school holds graduation ceremony

Strawberry Fields High School held the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2026 today, marking a defining moment in the academic journey of its students.

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The ceremony brought together reflection, achievement and forward-looking ambition in an event that underscored the school’s commitment to excellence.

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Patanjali Govind Keswani, founder and executive chairman, Lemon Tree Hotels, was chief guest on the occasion. Drawing from his personal and professional journey, Keswani emphasised on enduring values of integrity, resilience and social responsibility. He spoke passionately about inclusivity, sharing how his organisation had created meaningful employment opportunities for the marginalised and differently-abled, setting a benchmark in the hospitality industry. Interwoven with anecdotes from his youth and the influence of his upbringing, his address underscored the importance of reading, empathy and giving back to society. His message, rooted in strong values and purposeful leadership, resonated powerfully with students and parents alike. His words resonated strongly with students preparing to step into a rapidly evolving world.

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Bisman Singh (ISC) and Arshia Sachdeva (IBDP), along with top scholar Ansh Malik, were recognised for their exceptional achievements.

“The formal conferral of graduation scrolls marked a transition, symbolising students’ readiness to embark on the next phase of their lives,” said school director Atul Khanna.

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Addressing the gathering, Principal Nisha Kaul emphasised on responsibility, urging students to use their opportunities to create meaningful impact.