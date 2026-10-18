Strawberry School teams log victories in basketball

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

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In the ongoing Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy, organised by Vivek High School, Mohali, the boys’ U-12 team of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, posted a 25-10 win over Saupin’s School, Sector 32. Angad scored 16 points for the winning team, while Jeevansh scored six points for Saupin’s School.

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The girls’ U-14 team of Strawberry Fields School also won by defeating Smart Wonders School, Mohali, 21-4. Nyram scored 10 points for the winning team, while Ajuni scored two points for the Mohali team.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ event, Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Learning Paths School, Mohali, 48-47 as Maulik scored 16 and Arjun added 15. Itej alone gathered 26 for the winning side, along with Kanv Veer (eight points).

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Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Saupin’s School in the girls’ event with a 22-6 verdict. Sidak (16 points) and Jaitegh (4 points) were the two scorers for the team, and Aradhya (4 points) and Reva (2 points) scored the Sector 32 side.

In the boys’ U-14 event, St Kabir School posted a 24-12 win over St John’s School, Sector 26. Kriday (17 points) and Rajveer (5 points) shined for the winning side, and Tanish (8 points) and Sidhan (4 points) scored for the Sector 26 team.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, posted a 35-28 win over Yadavindra Public School, Mohali. Naisha (19 points) and Yashasvi (10 points) scored for the winning side, while Liana (11 points) and Akshadha (7 points) excelled for the Mohali team.

In the girls’ U-12 event, Vivek High School, Sector 38, toppled St Kabir School, Sector 26, with an 18-2 verdict as Hasika (6 points), Amyra (2 points) and Rehmat (82 points) scored for the winning team. Radhika scored one point for St Kabir School.

In the girls’ U-17 event, KV High Ground, Mohali, defeated St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, 37-9. Seerat scored 14 points and Tanvi added seven points for the winning team, while Medha scored five points and Mansi added four points for St Joseph’s School.

The boys’ U-10 team of Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated Manav Rachna School, Mohali, 9-7. Harsaaj scored four points for the winning team, while Chaitanya scored four points for Manav Rachna School.